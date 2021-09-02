© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PENSIONS TO STOP WORLDWIDE - GLOBALISTS HOPE VACCINATED DIE SOON - TESTING ZONE IS AUSTRALIA
Follow
4
Share
Report
91 views • September 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to properly watch this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vlmqu2-pensions-to-stop-worldwide-globalists-hope-vaccinated-die-soon-testing-zone.html
The European Central Bank is broke with NO money left to pay out PENSIONS.
The Globalists are hoping the Vaccinated die off fast so they don't find out their Pensions are gone.
This will continue around the world until the PEOPLE Stand Up and say NO MORE! EVERYONE WILL BE BROKE.
This is the GOAL. Everyone will be dependent on the NEW WORLD ORDER Government.
Australia is the Test Zone for this world Tyranny. If you don't think it will come to your part of the world, you're mistaken.
Canada is next and TRUDEAU is preparing a coffin just for you.
https://rumble.com/vlmqu2-pensions-to-stop-worldwide-globalists-hope-vaccinated-die-soon-testing-zone.html
The European Central Bank is broke with NO money left to pay out PENSIONS.
The Globalists are hoping the Vaccinated die off fast so they don't find out their Pensions are gone.
This will continue around the world until the PEOPLE Stand Up and say NO MORE! EVERYONE WILL BE BROKE.
This is the GOAL. Everyone will be dependent on the NEW WORLD ORDER Government.
Australia is the Test Zone for this world Tyranny. If you don't think it will come to your part of the world, you're mistaken.
Canada is next and TRUDEAU is preparing a coffin just for you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.