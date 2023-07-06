Create New Account
Why is this dove dead, below the bird-feeder? MVI_2599-2602merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

The group of doves that visit my birdfeeder now number in the mid-twenties, and periodically I find a partly eaten dove in the yard, or a lot of feathers indicating the demise of a dove. This one, below the bird-feeder, was not cold, even though it is a cold day after a cold night, so it has died this morning. I suspect a cat is the cause, but not a hungry one, else it would have eaten much of the bird.

gardenhomecatsdoves

