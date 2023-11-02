Create New Account
Yemen retaliatory missiles begin to fall on Israel
The Prisoner
Opening a front of retaliation, the Yemeni Missile Forces and Air Force launched ballistic and cruise missiles as well as kamikaze UAV against targets deep in Israeli territory, for their massacre on Gaza. Flying missiles rained down and rocked towards the occupied southern city of Eilat.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
Keywords
israelpalestinegazayemen

