“We Know Little About Hemorrhagic Virus in China As All Information Comes From CCP Officials”

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01/11/2022 Ben Harnwell: Regarding what exactly is happening in China about this virus, very little do we know for a fact because all the information we have is mediated to us through officials of the Chinese Communist Party, which have a natural interest in downplaying anything.