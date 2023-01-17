Programação preditiva: Abertura de portais dimensionais

Olá!
Estou compartilhando um trecho de um vídeo do canal Fim dos tempos no Youtube sobre o LHC Acelerador de Partículas | O que Ninguém te Contou.
Mas, recortei só as partes onde estão as programações preditivas em filmes e séries sobre abertura de portais dimensionais.
O documentário é muito interessante e vale a pena assistir!
Link aqui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slsih3QVZ0E
Meus canais 🔻
📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna
Até o próximo vídeo!
Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕
