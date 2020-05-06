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Episode #1917 - Tuesday - May 05, 2020 - 6P
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/LFCFrDUoatk
Big Tech Censorship Now A Public Health Hazard; YouTube Calls Users "Basement Dwellers" 1917-6P
The Democrats and their progressive allies in Silicon Valley and the mainstream media have spent the last two decades convincing themselves that they are the “party of science.” In their frantic panic to censor material related to the Chinese virus, we’re now seeing the dangerous outcome of that hubris. You would think that the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, ranked as the eighth-best hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, knows a bit more about medicine than the blue-haired censors at YouTube. But the YouTube censors are convinced they know better, recently censoring a video from AYTU BioScience about “Healight,” an experimental UV light treatment the company is developing as a potential treatment for the coronavirus in partnership with a team at Cedars-Sinai. Big Tech Censorship Now A Public Health Hazard; YouTube Calls Users “Basement Dwellers” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/M3Iv30qDviw
GUEST: Eliot Rabin, whose Upper East Side boutique, Peter Elliot, is known for high-end men’s and boys apparel, refuses to follow a state order closing retail business not considered essential. He insists that his $85 pocket squares and $15,000 suits are part of the fabric of New York City: “Why is a liquor store essential and I’m not?” Mr. Rabin recently sent a message to New York officials that has the has quickly become the battle cry for business owners across the Nation : “I’m opening my doors come hell or high water.” https://www.peterelliot.com/
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