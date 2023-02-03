Chinese Spy Balloon Flying Over US As China Prepares To Invade America. White House Refuses Removal

Chinese spy balloon over central US, will be in US airspace for 'a few days,' Pentagon says. Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US. The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations.



War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea: https://youtu.be/jsMS0DPKhYc





Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as it made its way over the northern United States, adding it was “traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.” Speaking on background, a senior US defense official said senior military officials had advised President Joe Biden not to shoot it down due to fear the debris could pose a safety threat to people on the ground.





China's brazen spy balloon drifting over US nuclear bases is a big slap in the face. Shooting down China's surveillance balloon could be a good thing for US-China relations. Team Biden has been dithering for days over strategy

Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi.





Joe Biden’s name pops up in email on Hunter’s laptop deliberating multi-million-dollar gas deal with China.





President Joe Biden was specifically named in a 2017 email found on the first son’s “laptop from hell” discussing a deal to supply China with millions of tons of Louisiana gas.





“In October 2017, Hunter and his uncle –Joe’s brother Jim Biden – were brokering a multi-million dollar deal to supply gas from Louisiana to the country on behalf of their business partners, Chinese energy giant CEFC,” DailyMail.com exclusively reports.





Joe Biden had already been relieved of his duties as Vice President at that time, and he had not yet thrown his hat in the 2020 Presidential ring.





A “family affair,” the arrangement involved Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Joe’s brother, Jim Biden, as well as a Louisiana-based lawyer named Robert Fenet.





China and Russia are as close as ever, and that’s a problem for the US





Russia’s ‘Killer’ Swarm Drone Project: Russian, Chinese Agencies ‘Partner’ To Attack Ukraine’s Military Infra – British Media Claims





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#SpyBalloon

#China

#Pentagon

#Spy

#Balloon

#War