WOMAN SUFFERS PFIZER VAX INDUCED BLOOD CLOTS IN LUNGS AFTER LIFTING A COUCH 💉💉💉

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Denise Reynee ArrietaNov 30, 2021
My kids got their first dose of Covid vaccine! Both were excited and know what the vaccine is for! Vivi does not like needles, but handled it well! I'm so proud of my littles. Aidan walked right into the office and told them why he was here. Then he told them he wanted the Pfizer because it was in the news!
Denise Reynee Arrieta just tried to help a friend move a lightweight couch. couldn't breathe. Dang. Blood clots in the lungs. 3 months of blood thinners. Bag humbug.
https://t.me/covidbc
Source link: Bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/K22VX2yGvc3n/
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
NEM721
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/