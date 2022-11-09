Create New Account
WOMAN SUFFERS PFIZER VAX INDUCED BLOOD CLOTS IN LUNGS AFTER LIFTING A COUCH 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Published 20 days ago |

Denise Reynee ArrietaNov 30, 2021

My kids got their first dose of Covid vaccine! Both were excited and know what the vaccine is for! Vivi does not like needles, but handled it well! I'm so proud of my littles. Aidan walked right into the office and told them why he was here. Then he told them he wanted the Pfizer because it was in the news!


Denise Reynee Arrieta just tried to help a friend move a lightweight couch. couldn't breathe. Dang. Blood clots in the lungs. 3 months of blood thinners. Bag humbug.

https://t.me/covidbc


Source link: Bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/K22VX2yGvc3n/


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/

Keywords
