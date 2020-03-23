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CoronaVirus or New World Order?
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103 views • March 23, 2020
With less people affected and dying than from the yearly seasonal flu, this "virus" is being hyped way out of proportion on purpose as they are now testing out quarantining entire huge cities like Shanghai and Wuhan, and the sheeple seem to be following suit as expected. This is being used as a vehicle to push/test draconian government measures that would never be rolled out otherwise. They are now also developing a vaccine which will likely be forced on people one way or another.
Here in Thailand 90% of people are wearing face-masks, there are temperature checks to get into department stores, tumbleweeds blowing through airports, and the most disturbing to me is the biggest bank in Thailand just closed all foreign exchange branches urging the public to stop using paper money claiming it is helping spread the virus and is pushing for everyone to use cashless currencies. This CV is serving better than fake alien invasion as far as rolling out the NWO plan. Successfully quarantining entire huge cities with dozens of millions of people like Shanghai and Wuhan without a hitch is scary. And the scariest thing is how sheepishly the people believe everything their lying governments and medias tell them.
CoronaVirus Event 201: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnQFKLqvr5Q
Do Viruses Exist? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0uemkf9c88
The Best CoronaVirus News You've Heard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA
LockDown Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVLG24G1XP4
CoronaVirus is Deadlier Than You Thought: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPpzHYKpndk
Here in Thailand 90% of people are wearing face-masks, there are temperature checks to get into department stores, tumbleweeds blowing through airports, and the most disturbing to me is the biggest bank in Thailand just closed all foreign exchange branches urging the public to stop using paper money claiming it is helping spread the virus and is pushing for everyone to use cashless currencies. This CV is serving better than fake alien invasion as far as rolling out the NWO plan. Successfully quarantining entire huge cities with dozens of millions of people like Shanghai and Wuhan without a hitch is scary. And the scariest thing is how sheepishly the people believe everything their lying governments and medias tell them.
CoronaVirus Event 201: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnQFKLqvr5Q
Do Viruses Exist? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0uemkf9c88
The Best CoronaVirus News You've Heard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA
LockDown Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVLG24G1XP4
CoronaVirus is Deadlier Than You Thought: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPpzHYKpndk
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