The Global Pandemic Treaty Is A Threat To Us All

MIRRORED from The Corbett Report
April 28th, 2023.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IIxz5GTxRJP8/
Today, James delivers a statement for the National Citizens Inquiry in Canada on the WHO, the global pandemic treaty, the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and the formation of the coming technocratic biosecurity control grid.
