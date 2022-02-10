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181 views • February 10, 2022
The Crack Gap
* With the DOJ’s endorsement, San Francisco is helping homeless addicts use drugs.
* These policies encourage drug use and crime, but are mostly uncovered by the MSM.
* Team [Bidan] is promoting drug addiction — aiding and abetting it.
* They were caught doing this; now they’re denying it.
* Media ‘fact checkers’ are backing up their lies and erasing those stories.
* Apparently the administration saw our show last night, and is thinking twice about including crack pipes in ‘safe smoking kits’.
* What’s unsafe about smoking crack is not the pipe; it’s the crack.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 February 2022
* With the DOJ’s endorsement, San Francisco is helping homeless addicts use drugs.
* These policies encourage drug use and crime, but are mostly uncovered by the MSM.
* Team [Bidan] is promoting drug addiction — aiding and abetting it.
* They were caught doing this; now they’re denying it.
* Media ‘fact checkers’ are backing up their lies and erasing those stories.
* Apparently the administration saw our show last night, and is thinking twice about including crack pipes in ‘safe smoking kits’.
* What’s unsafe about smoking crack is not the pipe; it’s the crack.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 February 2022
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