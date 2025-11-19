AG Bondi PRESSED on Epstein investigation as files to come out within next 30 days - today

AG Bondi PRESSED on Epstein investigation as files to come out. Clip of only the Epstein part.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked whether the Justice Department would release the Epstein files within the next 30 days. Bondi reiterated that the DOJ will “continue to follow the law,” emphasizing that the department must protect victims while still pursuing “maximum transparency” wherever legally possible.

(30 days? plenty of time to redact?) This clip is from about 30 minutes of the FBI standup routine today, mostly about a Canadian, supposed drug smuggler, named Wedding, top ten most wanted. Likely in Mexico.

Adding, more on Epstein's past:

Epstein tapped a Rothschild bank to serve as Israeli cyberweapons startups’ cashbox

Europe’s best-known banking dynasty has spent years trying to distance itself from the world’s most notorious pedophile amid charges that Epstein and Rothschild family members ran in the same social circles.

But the connections go beyond social niceties.

🔴 Officials from Swiss banking giant Edmond de Rothschild Group had a business relationship with Epstein from 2013-2019, with the financier providing “tax and risk consulting,” introductions to American financial leaders, and even estate management for the bank’s CEO - Baroness Ariane de Rothschild

🔴 According to leaked emails perused by Drop Site, Epstein wined and dined de Rothschild in 2014, taking her to see a Broadway Play, arranging a meeting with former Israeli defense Minister Ehud Barak and French President Sarkozy in Paris, and even planned a private trip to Montreal

🔴 Epstein and Barak also hatched a proposal to seed Israeli telecoms, biotech and “offensive cyber” startups looking to hack undersea data cables using Rothschild’s money, acting as an intermediary between Barak and the baroness

🔴 Epstein conveyed to Barak that de Rothschild told him that “if Ehud wants to make serious money, he will have to build a relationship with me,” and “take time so that we can truly understand one another.” “I’m ready. But I need your advise [sic] re HOW? (ladies is your forté),” Barak replied

🔴 In 2015, de Rothschild greenlit a $25M contract with Epstein’s Southern Trust, the same company the financier used to finance Barak’s intel-linked Reporty Homeland Security startup. Communications continued into 2017, with Barak repeatedly pestering Epstein on talks with the banking CEO

