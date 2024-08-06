"Cured" Economy Crashes

August 5, 2024 - President Joe Biden said he “cured the economy." This was six days ago--today saw the biggest NASDAQ crash ever. We're on the verge of all-out war in the Middle East, and Trump's return can't come quick enough.





