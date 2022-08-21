YES, They Really Are Deleting the Internet And it’s WAY Worse Than You Think

Bright Insight





August 15, 2022





I tried another experiment on multiple search engine browsers and what I found is unbelievably disturbing. Share this with others.





I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can speak my mind and share TRUTH!

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

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Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight





Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! https://youtu.be/Nihxp-Vkk-U

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g3m7h-yes-they-really-are-deleting-the-internet-and-its-way-worse-than-you-think.html



