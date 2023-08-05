Chipped with the mark 666 and forever perished!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





Warning message from God: the easiest way is to perish forever by taking the chip, which the Lord God warned you about! Through the global introduction of the RFID chip, people are being prepared step by step for the lake of fire.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC





Published on Sep 10, 2018 by My Shalom on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com