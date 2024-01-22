Create New Account
What Do Professionals Say About Fear, Is Fear Real? Fear Transmitted from Mother to a Child, Fear and Law of Attraction, Fear from God’s Perspective, Is Fearlessness Achievable on Earth?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 19 hours ago

Original:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWUaxcbCbXA

20080823 The Human Soul - Fear Is Your Friend P1


Cut:

26m29s - 30m48s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“ONCE YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD, YOU WILL LITERALLY HAVE NO FEAR. AT ALL. ABOUT ANYTHING. AND YOU’LL BE FULLY TRUSTING IN YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION, TO BRING YOU EXACTLY WHAT YOU NEED.”

@ 30m14s


Keywords
spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotioni want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healfear and law of attractiondriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingfear of spiderswhat is fearone with god and fearfear from gods perspectivefearless with godtrusting my law of attractionis fear realis fear a conditionfear and phobiasfear transmitted from mother to child

