What Do Professionals Say About Fear, Is Fear Real? Fear Transmitted from Mother to a Child, Fear and Law of Attraction, Fear from God’s Perspective, Is Fearlessness Achievable on Earth?

Original:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWUaxcbCbXA
20080823 The Human Soul - Fear Is Your Friend P1
Cut:
26m29s - 30m48s
Website:
*******************************
“ONCE YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD, YOU WILL LITERALLY HAVE NO FEAR. AT ALL. ABOUT ANYTHING. AND YOU’LL BE FULLY TRUSTING IN YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION, TO BRING YOU EXACTLY WHAT YOU NEED.”
@ 30m14s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.