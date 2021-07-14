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Free Employer and School Legal Disclosure Forms for Mandated Covid-19 Injections
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220 views • July 14, 2021
These free forms were written by Corey Lynn of Corey’s Digs for The Solari Report. They put employers and schools which are mandating the experimental Covid-19 injections in a legally binding box. No employer or school in their right mind would sign them and then force you to get the jab. Please share this info to stop mandated Covid-19 injections.
The forms are here:
https://home.solari.com/employer-school-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
The forms are here:
https://home.solari.com/employer-school-disclosure-form-for-covid-19-injections/
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