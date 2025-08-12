Romans 12 - 13 An Overview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#christianity #christian #PaulEss #Stylianou #greek #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #CranfieldBaptistChurch #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether
The Book of Romans is so rich in information that some Churches take a whole year to preach through it. This video is part six of our seven-part simplified overview, featuring Paul Ess, an international Bible teacher from Cyprus. Paul preaches chapters 12 and 13 from Romans, offering some insights into the Greek language. The emphasis of this episode is on those in authority who, like us, are subject to God, else their end will be like that of King Nebuchadnezzar. Let's learn The Bible together.