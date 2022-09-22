Simchat Torah and what you miss, Prophecy

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Prophetic word, given on 2022-09-16 7:30pm during worship
Scriptures:
Zecharaiah 12:10, Revelation 1:7
Psalm 118:22, Mark 12:10, Luke 20:17, Acts 4:11
1 King 19:14-18
Matthew 27:3-10
Luke 21:24
Numbers 17:8
Acts 1:8
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-09-16-simchat-torah-what-you-miss/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski