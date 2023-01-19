https://gettr.com/post/p25h45wec89
2023.01.18 Weijian Shan has been lying to the U.S., saying that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not a threat to the U.S. But then he says that the CCP is not controllable by the U.S. and they are gradually making this statement into a reality.
单伟建欺骗美国， 说中共对美国是没有威胁的，但是他们又说中共不是美国可以控制的，正在一步一步把这句话变成现实。
