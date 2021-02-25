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CHANGE YOUR MINDSET THE OLD WAY IS NOT WORKING OUT
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10 views • February 25, 2021
Spirituality does not need religion. Religion needs spirituality.
It amuses me how educated persons can be manipulated and duped into this religious hypocrisy, no matter how educated they are, they want to believe that there is this amazing God of which is separate from them, and to open one’s eyes and thoughts that the possibility that you are God or better still that you are spiritualised energy in a human body and vibrating with this intelligence of powerful energy that resides within every one of you, of which is what man calls God, and to change this mindset that you are God defies any logical thinking.
If you evolve past this mindset your life will begin to have meaning
Spiritual Advisor here to guide to a new thought. Mindfulness is the key to life, and I appreciate your support in creating new thought.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
It amuses me how educated persons can be manipulated and duped into this religious hypocrisy, no matter how educated they are, they want to believe that there is this amazing God of which is separate from them, and to open one’s eyes and thoughts that the possibility that you are God or better still that you are spiritualised energy in a human body and vibrating with this intelligence of powerful energy that resides within every one of you, of which is what man calls God, and to change this mindset that you are God defies any logical thinking.
If you evolve past this mindset your life will begin to have meaning
Spiritual Advisor here to guide to a new thought. Mindfulness is the key to life, and I appreciate your support in creating new thought.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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