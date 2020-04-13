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High Altitude Fly-Ash Dumping. No long trail, just a "plop," that spreads into a haze.
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78 views • April 13, 2020
Here in the Rural High Country, you see these things about once a week over the mountains just west of where I live... It happens early in the mornings at extreme altitude and fans slowly into a dirty high altitude haze... if it was water it would evaporate and be gone quickly... or you may think it's a toilet dump... that's one huge toilet storage tank. These are fire tankers dumping fly ash at close to 40,000 ft.~JT
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