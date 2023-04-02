The Working of the Trinity-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 2 2023

Careful Reading and Consideration of Scripture Reveals the Totally Cohesive and Cooperative Movements of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost in--in Particular--the Event of the Crucifixion. When Jesus Cried, "Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?"--Only Then Was He Not in the Father's Bosom. Furthermore, the Crucifixion's Connection to the First Passover and Important Markers in Moses' Life and the Significance of the Number Ten.

