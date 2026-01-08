Success of US Operation in Venezuela tactical AI - Rybar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Success of the US Operation in Venezuela📝
The US Armed Forces operation against Nicolas Maduro changed the course of events not only in the Western Hemisphere but also set in motion a chain of events in other regions.
Many attribute this to luck during implementation or corruption, but first and foremost, this was a well-planned and skillfully executed operation that allowed the US to achieve success.
🔻Key Features:
— prolonged intelligence preparation;
— numerical superiority in aviation;
— suppression of air defenses;
— satellite component.
And much more.
Enjoy watching!
📍@rybar_tactical