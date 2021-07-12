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Pilot - WJ = Warrior Joe "World Governance Take Over"
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72 views • July 12, 2021
Joe Louis is shocked with the new world of a global pandemic, cancel culture and the new norm of life. Whenever he watches the 5 o’clock NEWS its constant fear-mongering and more fear.
Joe Louis has come to a point in his life where he feels hopeless, angry and confused. He wants to help, but doesn’t know where to turn. He looks over to see the bible on his desk, he grabs it’s and starts reading. He’s immersed in the words, he looks up and then grabs the cross around his neck, closes his eyes & the cross lights up and he transforms (flashing lights & thunder) into “Warrior Joe”.
Joe Louis has come to a point in his life where he feels hopeless, angry and confused. He wants to help, but doesn’t know where to turn. He looks over to see the bible on his desk, he grabs it’s and starts reading. He’s immersed in the words, he looks up and then grabs the cross around his neck, closes his eyes & the cross lights up and he transforms (flashing lights & thunder) into “Warrior Joe”.
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