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Funeral director finds bizarre, rubbery blood clots in bodies of the vaccinated.
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950 views • January 30, 2022
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Richard Hirschman, a board-certified embalmer and funeral director, has made a shocking revelation that could help intensify the worldwide call to stop injecting people with the Wuhan coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine.
Interviewed by Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble channel’s “Dr. Jane Ruby Show” Wednesday, Jan. 26, Hirschman shared that he’s been seeing “unnatural blood clot combinations with strange fibrous materials” that completely filled the vascular system and totally clogged the arteries and veins of the deceased.
“I don’t know how someone could live with something like this inside of them,” he said, adding that he has never seen anything like those rubbery blood clots in over 20 years of practice until last year.
Those are not simple blood clots, Hirschman said. They’re compounded with long, stringy, white, elastic structures that he can rinse under water.
They have great coffee! https://welcomehome777.com/coffee
Richard Hirschman, a board-certified embalmer and funeral director, has made a shocking revelation that could help intensify the worldwide call to stop injecting people with the Wuhan coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine.
Interviewed by Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble channel’s “Dr. Jane Ruby Show” Wednesday, Jan. 26, Hirschman shared that he’s been seeing “unnatural blood clot combinations with strange fibrous materials” that completely filled the vascular system and totally clogged the arteries and veins of the deceased.
“I don’t know how someone could live with something like this inside of them,” he said, adding that he has never seen anything like those rubbery blood clots in over 20 years of practice until last year.
Those are not simple blood clots, Hirschman said. They’re compounded with long, stringy, white, elastic structures that he can rinse under water.
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