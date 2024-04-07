NWO and the United States: the Vatican, the Jesuits and their influence on the United States (5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to The Brand23



The Vatican’s Jesuits control the US’ intelligence agencies as part of their takeover and manipulation of the United States.





Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]