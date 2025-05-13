The Rubikon Center has published footage of the use of interceptor drones to destroy Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including moments of kinetic interception of Fury, Leleka, FlyEye, and other aircraft.



Previously, such videos were published by the AFU: the combination of Israeli RPS-42 radars and UAV hunters has greatly complicated the work of the reconnaissance "wings" of the Russian Armed Forces, which used to freely fly deep into enemy territory. It is gratifying that more and more such footage is now being published on our side.



🖍This method at least allows fighting UAVs without the need to spend expensive air defense missiles - the ammunition will not be enough for each "Fury" and even less for "Baba Yaga". And in the context of the increasing range of strike UAVs, it is dangerous to place Tors right at the front line.



🚩However, there is still a lot of work to be done in this direction, primarily in equipping units with compact radars, of which there are few in the troops. At the same time, there have long been proven serial models that simply were not procured in mass for such purposes.



❗️All this is especially relevant in the light of the AFU's concept of the "Line of Drones" to isolate entire sections of the front, which they are already trying to apply in places. It is the effectively operating means of intercepting "Baba Yagas" and "wings" that will not allow the enemy to implement their plans and will break their plans.



Source @rybar





