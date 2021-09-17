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You're Not Allowed to Meet in Your Own Home if You Are Unvaccinated, Canadian Health Minister Says
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341 views • September 17, 2021
Alberta’s Health Minister Jason Kenney on Thursday went back on his promise not to impose vaccine passports in the Canadian province of Alberta – even pledging to fight back if the federal government tried to enforce one – and declared a state of emergency that will leave unvaccinated Albertans essentially trapped inside their own homes. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/albertas-health-minister-says-unvaccinated-will-not-be-permitted-to-attend-indoor-private-gatherings/
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
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