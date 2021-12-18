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Alfred de Zayas: Building a Just International World Order
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11 views • December 18, 2021
Former UN Independent Expert and Rapporteur Dr. Alfred de Zayas discusses his new book "Building a Just World Order" which outlines 25 principles of international order. We look at the undue influence of the CFR, WEF, Bilderberg, and Trilateral Commission in attempting to promote world government outside the UN context. He examines American exceptionalism, the Summit for Democracy, and what true democracy means. He believes only 20% of UN rapporteurs are truly independent while the rest are careerists who tout the status quo. He applauds the work of rapporteur Nilz Melser, discusses the growing trend of authoritarian techno-Orwellianism, and what the Assange case means for us all. He believes the U.S. doesn't really want to try Assange and rather wants him dead like Epstein. He also describes the corruption in the Humans Rights industry which will be the subject of his forthcoming book. We cover AMLO's push to create a Latin American EU, undue influences in the WHO, and the false accusations of Chinese genocide against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
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Show Notes
BOOK >>> Building a Just World Order (Clarity Press) https://www.claritypress.com/book-author/alfred-de-zayas
Websites
Website https://dezayasalfred.wordpress.com
Website http://alfreddezayas.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/alfreddezayas
OHCHR Bio http://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/IntOrder/Pages/AlfredDeZayas.aspx
About Alfred de Zayas
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas studied history and law at Harvard, where he obtained his J.D. He practiced corporate law with the New York law firm Simpson Thacher and Bartlett and is a retired member of the New York and Florida Bar. He obtained a doctorate in history for the University of Göttingen in Germany.
Mr. de Zayas has been visiting professor of law at numerous universities including the University of British Columbia in Canada, the Graduate Institute of the University of Geneva, the DePaul University Law School (Chicago), the Human Rights Institute at the Irish National University (Galway)and the University of Trier (Germany). At present he teaches international law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy.
In 2009 de Zayas was a member of the UN workshop that drafted a report on the human right to peace, which was subsequently discussed and further elaborated by the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council. He is also a signatory of the Declaración de Bilbao and Declaración de Santiago de Compostela on the Human Right to Peace. He served as a consultant to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the issue of mercenaries. De Zayas is an expert for civil and political rights and has published nine books on a variety of legal and historical issues, including “United Nations Human Rights Committee Case Law” (together with Jakob th. Möller, N.P. Engel 2009), and has been co-author and co-editor of numerous other books, including "International Human Rights Monitoring Mechanisms" (together with Gudmundur Alfredsson and Bertrand Ramcharan). His scholarly articles in the Max Planck Encyclopedia of Public International Law, Oxford Encyclopedia of Human Rights and Macmillan Encyclopedia of Genocide, encompass the prohibition of aggression, universal jurisdiction, the right to the homeland, mass population transfers, minority rights, refugee law, repatriation, legal aspects of the Spanish Civil War, indefinite detention, Guantanamo and the right to peace. He is fluent in six languages.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
BOOK >>> Building a Just World Order (Clarity Press) https://www.claritypress.com/book-author/alfred-de-zayas
Websites
Website https://dezayasalfred.wordpress.com
Website http://alfreddezayas.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/alfreddezayas
OHCHR Bio http://www.ohchr.org/EN/Issues/IntOrder/Pages/AlfredDeZayas.aspx
About Alfred de Zayas
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas studied history and law at Harvard, where he obtained his J.D. He practiced corporate law with the New York law firm Simpson Thacher and Bartlett and is a retired member of the New York and Florida Bar. He obtained a doctorate in history for the University of Göttingen in Germany.
Mr. de Zayas has been visiting professor of law at numerous universities including the University of British Columbia in Canada, the Graduate Institute of the University of Geneva, the DePaul University Law School (Chicago), the Human Rights Institute at the Irish National University (Galway)and the University of Trier (Germany). At present he teaches international law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy.
In 2009 de Zayas was a member of the UN workshop that drafted a report on the human right to peace, which was subsequently discussed and further elaborated by the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council. He is also a signatory of the Declaración de Bilbao and Declaración de Santiago de Compostela on the Human Right to Peace. He served as a consultant to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the issue of mercenaries. De Zayas is an expert for civil and political rights and has published nine books on a variety of legal and historical issues, including “United Nations Human Rights Committee Case Law” (together with Jakob th. Möller, N.P. Engel 2009), and has been co-author and co-editor of numerous other books, including "International Human Rights Monitoring Mechanisms" (together with Gudmundur Alfredsson and Bertrand Ramcharan). His scholarly articles in the Max Planck Encyclopedia of Public International Law, Oxford Encyclopedia of Human Rights and Macmillan Encyclopedia of Genocide, encompass the prohibition of aggression, universal jurisdiction, the right to the homeland, mass population transfers, minority rights, refugee law, repatriation, legal aspects of the Spanish Civil War, indefinite detention, Guantanamo and the right to peace. He is fluent in six languages.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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