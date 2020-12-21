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Uncensored - The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV - 12-21-2020
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129 views • December 21, 2020
Bill gates says lockdown should last through till 2022 and the left is catering to this non-physician opinions on how to handle the CV, but his real intent is to inoculate every human being on Earth with his deadly concoction of VX. How is it that our voice to disagree is being stifle over other voices? It's the agenda that is being forced upon the people, to continue to drive mankind away from God/Yahweh and to bring all that Yahweh loves to death and destruction.
The "Great Reset" is the path the globalists are taking you and I towards Global Socialism.
Your life is never going to be the same or normal again.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-16-vaccinated-children-significantly-less-healthy-than-unvaccinated.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-mrna-vaccines-genetic-damage.html#
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fda-confirms-pfizer-vaccine-95-effective-warns-severe-adverse-reactions-after-dose-2
https://www.nysenate.gov//legislation/bills/2019/A11179
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/airasia-ceo-asian-nations-wont-let-anyone-without-vaccination
https://www.technocracy.news/covid-mrna-vaccines-kick-off-planetary-genetic-overwrite/
https://theintercept.com/2020/11/17/dhs-biometrics-dna/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/big-brother-disguise-rise-new-technological-world-order
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vaccine-passports-and-health-passes-showing-your-papers-new-normal
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-admin-releases-navys-new-shipbuilding-plan-achieving-maritime-supremacy
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/watch-bill-gates-says-lockdowns-should-carry-2022
https://www.cjr.org/language_corner/ap-style-cyberattack-fake-news-they.php
https://www.naturalnews.com/
https://www.technocracy.news/economic-carnage-medical-tyranny-has-sent-8-million-americans-into-poverty-since-summer-2020/
https://www.technocracy.news/dhs-to-collect-dna-eye-scans-via-defense-contractors/
https://www.technocracy.news/wef-pandemic-could-usher-in-universal-health-coverage/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/why-did-who-bury-damning-report-italys-covid-19-response
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/2020-ending-93-global-economies-contracting-and-markets-all-time-highs
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/48-us-small-businesses-fear-they-may-be-forced-shut-down-permanently-soon
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/12/09/documents-reveal-canada-planned-winter-training-with-chinese-troops-canceled-after-u-s-request/
https://www.technocracy.news/technopopulism-explains-trump-administrations-affinity-for-technocrats/
https://www.technocracy.news/brain-mapping-technocrats-are-learning-how-to-decode-your-thoughts/
https://www.technocracy.news/americans-to-receive-immunity-cards-cdc-to-track-status/
http://deovindice.org/the-condederate-society-blog/civil-war-becomes-inevitable-in-the-usa
Iran and the fulfillment of Jer. 49-51 -
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/terrorism-warning-iran-europe
China (Rev. 9) -
https://www.technocracy.news/china-seeking-genetically-modified-and-enhanced-super-soldiers/
Separation between the "bride" and the "tribulation saints" -
Greg Laurie is teaching falsely about VX - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kRgXbf0TKc
It's a no-brainer that this Covid Vac IS if not will be a prelude to the Mark of the Beast. You can't ignore the facts that 1) You will not be able to hold a job, buy food in a grocery store, or take part in normal human activity if you reject the Vac, 2) You will not be able to sell or buy anything once all the small businesses are gone, 3) You are putting human aborted fetal cells within you when you take Vac AND
https://www.newsweek.com/pro-trump-pastor-claims-coronavirus-vaccine-conditioning-americans-mark-beast-1552982
For the 2nd half of the "Uncensored news" go here:
Email me: [email protected]
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tA54cAOTsTi3/
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17686269
Come see me at Parler - @Hummingbird027
MeWe - mewe.com/i/hummingbird8
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027
Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.
John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.
John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.
If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:
Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
Paypal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)
My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
The "Great Reset" is the path the globalists are taking you and I towards Global Socialism.
Your life is never going to be the same or normal again.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-16-vaccinated-children-significantly-less-healthy-than-unvaccinated.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-mrna-vaccines-genetic-damage.html#
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fda-confirms-pfizer-vaccine-95-effective-warns-severe-adverse-reactions-after-dose-2
https://www.nysenate.gov//legislation/bills/2019/A11179
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/airasia-ceo-asian-nations-wont-let-anyone-without-vaccination
https://www.technocracy.news/covid-mrna-vaccines-kick-off-planetary-genetic-overwrite/
https://theintercept.com/2020/11/17/dhs-biometrics-dna/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/big-brother-disguise-rise-new-technological-world-order
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vaccine-passports-and-health-passes-showing-your-papers-new-normal
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-admin-releases-navys-new-shipbuilding-plan-achieving-maritime-supremacy
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/watch-bill-gates-says-lockdowns-should-carry-2022
https://www.cjr.org/language_corner/ap-style-cyberattack-fake-news-they.php
https://www.naturalnews.com/
https://www.technocracy.news/economic-carnage-medical-tyranny-has-sent-8-million-americans-into-poverty-since-summer-2020/
https://www.technocracy.news/dhs-to-collect-dna-eye-scans-via-defense-contractors/
https://www.technocracy.news/wef-pandemic-could-usher-in-universal-health-coverage/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/why-did-who-bury-damning-report-italys-covid-19-response
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/2020-ending-93-global-economies-contracting-and-markets-all-time-highs
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/48-us-small-businesses-fear-they-may-be-forced-shut-down-permanently-soon
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/12/09/documents-reveal-canada-planned-winter-training-with-chinese-troops-canceled-after-u-s-request/
https://www.technocracy.news/technopopulism-explains-trump-administrations-affinity-for-technocrats/
https://www.technocracy.news/brain-mapping-technocrats-are-learning-how-to-decode-your-thoughts/
https://www.technocracy.news/americans-to-receive-immunity-cards-cdc-to-track-status/
http://deovindice.org/the-condederate-society-blog/civil-war-becomes-inevitable-in-the-usa
Iran and the fulfillment of Jer. 49-51 -
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/terrorism-warning-iran-europe
China (Rev. 9) -
https://www.technocracy.news/china-seeking-genetically-modified-and-enhanced-super-soldiers/
Separation between the "bride" and the "tribulation saints" -
Greg Laurie is teaching falsely about VX - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kRgXbf0TKc
It's a no-brainer that this Covid Vac IS if not will be a prelude to the Mark of the Beast. You can't ignore the facts that 1) You will not be able to hold a job, buy food in a grocery store, or take part in normal human activity if you reject the Vac, 2) You will not be able to sell or buy anything once all the small businesses are gone, 3) You are putting human aborted fetal cells within you when you take Vac AND
https://www.newsweek.com/pro-trump-pastor-claims-coronavirus-vaccine-conditioning-americans-mark-beast-1552982
For the 2nd half of the "Uncensored news" go here:
Email me: [email protected]
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tA54cAOTsTi3/
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17686269
Come see me at Parler - @Hummingbird027
MeWe - mewe.com/i/hummingbird8
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027
Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.
John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.
John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.
If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:
Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
Paypal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)
My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
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