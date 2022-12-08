Dr Aseem Malhotra: this Covid Vaccine Needs to be Suspended Completely

https://gnews.org/articles/551759
摘要：11/23/2022 Dr. Aseem Malhotra：We now have the highest quality data from trials proving the harm of the COVID vaccines. This is not a normal situation and should not even be a debate. These vaccines should be completely suspended and pending inquiry.
