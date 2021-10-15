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Multicult Canada German Radio Station Denied, Islamic History Month Established - Monika Schaefer
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51 views • October 15, 2021
Monika Schaefer joins me to read and discuss this article by Brad Salzberg from Cultural Action Party Of Canada [email protected] . On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 Brad published:
https://capforcanada.com/multicult-canada-german-radio-station-denied-while-islamic-history-month-celebrated/
Multicult Canada: German Radio Station Denied, Islamic History Month Established
Monika Schaefer is the President of the Truth and Justice for Germans Society at https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
with a playlist on this channel, at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XHv3PYV9g75B/
Troll Alert: Do not reply to trolls because when I delete them, your reply is automatically deleted. You can post a new comment so it won't be deleted.
For example, Teifion replied:
In saying they PRETEND to be threatened you expect us to overlook that you go on to threaten them with being silenced, destroyed, exterminated and gassed on this very thread. Either you're pretending or they're not.
https://capforcanada.com/multicult-canada-german-radio-station-denied-while-islamic-history-month-celebrated/
Multicult Canada: German Radio Station Denied, Islamic History Month Established
Monika Schaefer is the President of the Truth and Justice for Germans Society at https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
with a playlist on this channel, at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XHv3PYV9g75B/
Troll Alert: Do not reply to trolls because when I delete them, your reply is automatically deleted. You can post a new comment so it won't be deleted.
For example, Teifion replied:
In saying they PRETEND to be threatened you expect us to overlook that you go on to threaten them with being silenced, destroyed, exterminated and gassed on this very thread. Either you're pretending or they're not.
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