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GEORGE CARLIN - THE CLUB - YOU AIN'T IN IT
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47 views • July 31, 2020
No, the club members just pit non members against each other. Non members don't seem to be aware of their own manipulation, or don't want to be. It CERTAINLY seems true that it will be a long time before education will be fixed. They need people long enough until their machines can do the job.
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