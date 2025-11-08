BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Washington’s Next Tax Time Bomb: Small Businesses in the Crosshairs
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 1 day ago

Washington State’s Unemployment Trust Fund is sliding toward a trigger that could slap businesses with $700 million in new taxes—just as many are already struggling under existing tax hikes and regulatory pressure. If the fund drops below a 7-month reserve, a statewide solvency surcharge would hit every employer, potentially lasting into the 2030s. Critics warn this could accelerate the exodus of employers and jobs, raising costs for workers, families, and consumers. While lawmakers could step in to prevent the hit, Washington’s history of heavy taxation leaves many doubtful that relief is on the way.

#TaxedEnoughAlready #SmallBusinessMatters #WashingtonState #RebelRadio #EconomicFreedom #StopTheExodus #USAFirst #AccountabilityNow #WakeUpWashington #SupportLocalBusiness

Keywords
economic freedomgovernment overreachbusiness exoduswashington business taxesunemployment trust fundsolvency surchargesmall business strainstate tax increaseaffordability crisiswashington economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy