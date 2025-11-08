Washington’s Next Tax Time Bomb: Small Businesses in the Crosshairs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State’s Unemployment Trust Fund is sliding toward a trigger that could slap businesses with $700 million in new taxes—just as many are already struggling under existing tax hikes and regulatory pressure. If the fund drops below a 7-month reserve, a statewide solvency surcharge would hit every employer, potentially lasting into the 2030s. Critics warn this could accelerate the exodus of employers and jobs, raising costs for workers, families, and consumers. While lawmakers could step in to prevent the hit, Washington’s history of heavy taxation leaves many doubtful that relief is on the way.
