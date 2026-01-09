Kind Hearts and Coronets — Parable, Prophecy, and Prayer



I have known Amy Shannon for several years, and she has reviewed almost every one of the 30 books I’ve published, across poetry, epic poetry, nonfiction, fiction, and memoir. With her kind and generous spirit, Amy champions the authors overlooked by mainstream publishing and the media-industrial complex.





This is the second time she has interviewed me for her podcast (#ABSRPodcast), and we get deep into it. Disability and domestic assault, control and kindness, parables and prophecy.





This episode of Amy’s podcast will air Apr. 19, 2026 at 6pm EST on Spotify (Episode 2026-16), but I have her permission to share it now.





Bless and uphold this courageous woman, and I thank her for championing my work. Her website is https://amysbookshelfreviews.com/





Much love,

Abdiel LeRoy





[Get a free download of Battle Manuals for Freedom from the home page of my website, https://PoetProphet.com or, better yet, buy a copy at https://Geni.us/Rights and support my work.]