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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 16) We will need a lot of Clerks to Process Land Patents - Justice Anna Webinar
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157 views • August 17, 2021
There got to be an administration for Land patents. For example, when American State National or State Citizen buy a land from US citizen, they acquire chain of title all the way back to the land patent immediately, hence don't have to argue about it. We will need a lot of patent clerks to search for U.S patents when American private individuals need to buy piece of land. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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