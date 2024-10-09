BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Bryan Ardis Discusses The Covid-19 Lies & How To Restore Health & Hope For Humanity
Organic Healthy Life
Organic Healthy Life
6 months ago

Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Dr. Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor, medical researcher, and author of the book "Moving Beyond The Covid-19 Lies: Restoring Health & Hope For Humanity." He discusses the book in which he exposes the true facts about Covid-19, the vaccines, hospitals, and dangerous drugs. He shares ideas concerning insurance, hospital protocols, and drugs they use as normal protocol, for patients. Dr. Ardis’s website: the dr ardis show .com

Organic Healthy Lifestyle is broadcast live Tuesdays at 3PM ET Music on W4CY Radio (www.w4cy.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com Organic Healthy Lifestyle is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).
healthnewstruthinsurancecoviddrbryanardishospitalprotocols
