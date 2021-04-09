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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 14: April 08, 2021
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1203 views • April 09, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Warning!!! The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). Recent reports from Dr. McMillan and Dr. Bossche (link), Dr. Coleman (link and his website and link), Mike Adams (link), and others (like Dr. Francis Boyle), has provided the evidence for drawing the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 mutagen (that produces the super strain MONSTERS) is in the mRNA vaccines!
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 14 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at [email protected]
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