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Bill Gates Divorce Connected To Pedophile Jeffery Epstein
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4546 views • June 29, 2021
LIVE NEWS : Melinda Gates his wife, knew Jeffery Epstein and what he did for a living. For many years before he was arrested. Yet Bill still hung out with him.
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