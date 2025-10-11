The Only Way There is No Other Way

Their is one sentence in The Bible that stands out above all others and could possibly be the third most quoted scripture after John 3:16 and Psalms 23?





It is the Most controversial words ever spoken by man?





John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.





Jesus lays out three truths that separates Himself from every other man to ever walk the earth.





The Way = no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.





Every other path is a false path AKA a lie?



