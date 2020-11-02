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World Doctors Alliance, Stockholm. Rights to Life & Truth. Cahill, Nordfors, Schöning... Ditta. 311020
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22 views • November 02, 2020
Stand up event by WDA on 31.10.20 in Stockholm https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/blog/stockholm31.10.20/
Filmed by Ditta of Godland fr Indigenous Human World Order of Godland www.LoveOrder.INFO, who requests WDA to reject ReSet into digital finance quantum tyrany, and ReSet humanity into safety of self sufficient tally stick stocks, bonds, oxa checks and balances, wooden coins, that served humanity for thousands of years before metallic coins created monopoly. Swedish IHWOG on www.MSS.lege.net, Latvian on www.LaBie.lv.
An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Cv response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish
Medicine is overtaken by banksters for cinical purposes. Ditta of G protects take back process of everyones financial rights, through oxa tally stick, watch Ditta of Godland on Swedish Riksbank as IWOBank of Godland. 20191009 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r11FHv1u0-0
and do as Ditta of Godland when decentralising Nordea Bank AB. 16.3.12017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-bsn4FoY3Y
Filmed by Ditta of Godland fr Indigenous Human World Order of Godland www.LoveOrder.INFO, who requests WDA to reject ReSet into digital finance quantum tyrany, and ReSet humanity into safety of self sufficient tally stick stocks, bonds, oxa checks and balances, wooden coins, that served humanity for thousands of years before metallic coins created monopoly. Swedish IHWOG on www.MSS.lege.net, Latvian on www.LaBie.lv.
An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Cv response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish
Medicine is overtaken by banksters for cinical purposes. Ditta of G protects take back process of everyones financial rights, through oxa tally stick, watch Ditta of Godland on Swedish Riksbank as IWOBank of Godland. 20191009 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r11FHv1u0-0
and do as Ditta of Godland when decentralising Nordea Bank AB. 16.3.12017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-bsn4FoY3Y
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