BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World Doctors Alliance, Stockholm. Rights to Life & Truth. Cahill, Nordfors, Schöning... Ditta. 311020
Indigenous Order of Godland
Indigenous Order of Godland
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • November 02, 2020
Stand up event by WDA on 31.10.20 in Stockholm https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/blog/stockholm31.10.20/

Filmed by Ditta of Godland fr Indigenous Human World Order of Godland www.LoveOrder.INFO, who requests WDA to reject ReSet into digital finance quantum tyrany, and ReSet humanity into safety of self sufficient tally stick stocks, bonds, oxa checks and balances, wooden coins, that served humanity for thousands of years before metallic coins created monopoly. Swedish IHWOG on www.MSS.lege.net, Latvian on www.LaBie.lv.

An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Cv response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish

Medicine is overtaken by banksters for cinical purposes. Ditta of G protects take back process of everyones financial rights, through oxa tally stick, watch Ditta of Godland on Swedish Riksbank as IWOBank of Godland. 20191009 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r11FHv1u0-0
and do as Ditta of Godland when decentralising Nordea Bank AB. 16.3.12017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-bsn4FoY3Y
Keywords
stockholmcahillworld doctors alliancerights to life and truthnordforsschoningadil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Hundreds Protest at Meta&#8217;s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Hundreds Protest at Meta’s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Chase Codewell
OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

Chase Codewell
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy