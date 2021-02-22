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12-21 Winter Solstice Ritual SOLIDIFIED | Banking RESET on the Horizon Templars Winning in [V] War
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21 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 11/24/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
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Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
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Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
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Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Economist Magazine 1988 Cover: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Time Magazine 2020 Cover: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/time-magazine-announces-the-great-reset-to-usher-in-world-socialism
FreeToFindTruth Blog 77 Numerology & Gematria: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/08/13-31-77-85-128-matrixs-september-11.html
Pentagon 9/11 Article: https://www.history.com/news/pentagon-design-september-11-attacks
Washington Monument Numerology: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
V75 Privy Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/
Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap
Zelda A Link to the Past Wiki: https://zelda.gamepedia.com/The_Legend_of_Zelda:_A_Link_to_the_Past
NFL Standings: https://www.espn.com/nfl/standings (Keeping eye on STEALers, Seahawks/Horus Birds, Bills, 'commander &' CHIEFS, Packers/G-Masons)
'Diamond' Anniversary Article: https://www.reference.com/world-view/75th-anniversary-called-3ab439178f54361b
HigherSide Chats w/ Matthew LaCroix and Eagle vs Serpent Faction War: https://www.thehighersidechats.com/matthew-lacroix-suppressed-history-anunnaki-engineering-the-eagle-serpent-divide/
PNC Park Website: https://www.mlb.com/pirates/ballpark
PNC Press Release for Purchase of BBVA: https://pnc.mediaroom.com/2020-11-16-PNC-Announces-Agreement-To-Buy-BBVA-USA-Bancshares-Inc
PNC History: https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/company-profile/legacy-project/corporate-history.html
BBVA HQ: https://www.archdaily.com/893996/bbva-headquarters-herzog-and-de-meuron
Super Bowl LV (55) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LV
Binance Website: https://www.binance.com/en
Binance Theta 555 Wallet: https://explorer.thetatoken.org/account/0xe357f83708eaeddee700afe97ebe6a7ed27de555
Theta Announces Edge Node FOLDING: https://medium.com/theta-network/theta-network-introduces-edge-compute-aiding-folding-homes-fight-against-covid-19-and-other-aac8742aeb12
2021 Gold and Silver Coins to get SECURITY Device REDESIGN: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/u-s-mint-to-redesign-gold-and-silver-american-eagles-implement-security-devices
Pentagon Won't Produce CLEAN Audi Until 2027: https://news.yahoo.com/3-failures-pentagon-now-says-160702988.html?guccounter=2
Coin Telegraph PayPal Articles: https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-to-offer-crypto-payments-starting-in-2021 | https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-s-crypto-goes-live-in-the-us
Coin Telegraph BitConnect Article: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitconnect-ponzi-scheme-no-sympathy-from-crypto-community
Coin Telegraph Jay Clayton Article: https://cointelegraph.com/news/jay-clayton-will-step-down-as-us-sec-chair-by-year-s-end
RondoBIT SCAM: https://rondobit.com/en/referral
Citibank BTC Prediction: https://decrypt.co/48359/citibank-analyst-puts-bitcoin-price-prediction-as-high-as-318000
Ladyhawke Wiki (for study): https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ladyhawke_(film)
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 11/24/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Economist Magazine 1988 Cover: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Time Magazine 2020 Cover: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/time-magazine-announces-the-great-reset-to-usher-in-world-socialism
FreeToFindTruth Blog 77 Numerology & Gematria: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/08/13-31-77-85-128-matrixs-september-11.html
Pentagon 9/11 Article: https://www.history.com/news/pentagon-design-september-11-attacks
Washington Monument Numerology: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
V75 Privy Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/
Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap
Zelda A Link to the Past Wiki: https://zelda.gamepedia.com/The_Legend_of_Zelda:_A_Link_to_the_Past
NFL Standings: https://www.espn.com/nfl/standings (Keeping eye on STEALers, Seahawks/Horus Birds, Bills, 'commander &' CHIEFS, Packers/G-Masons)
'Diamond' Anniversary Article: https://www.reference.com/world-view/75th-anniversary-called-3ab439178f54361b
HigherSide Chats w/ Matthew LaCroix and Eagle vs Serpent Faction War: https://www.thehighersidechats.com/matthew-lacroix-suppressed-history-anunnaki-engineering-the-eagle-serpent-divide/
PNC Park Website: https://www.mlb.com/pirates/ballpark
PNC Press Release for Purchase of BBVA: https://pnc.mediaroom.com/2020-11-16-PNC-Announces-Agreement-To-Buy-BBVA-USA-Bancshares-Inc
PNC History: https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/company-profile/legacy-project/corporate-history.html
BBVA HQ: https://www.archdaily.com/893996/bbva-headquarters-herzog-and-de-meuron
Super Bowl LV (55) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LV
Binance Website: https://www.binance.com/en
Binance Theta 555 Wallet: https://explorer.thetatoken.org/account/0xe357f83708eaeddee700afe97ebe6a7ed27de555
Theta Announces Edge Node FOLDING: https://medium.com/theta-network/theta-network-introduces-edge-compute-aiding-folding-homes-fight-against-covid-19-and-other-aac8742aeb12
2021 Gold and Silver Coins to get SECURITY Device REDESIGN: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/u-s-mint-to-redesign-gold-and-silver-american-eagles-implement-security-devices
Pentagon Won't Produce CLEAN Audi Until 2027: https://news.yahoo.com/3-failures-pentagon-now-says-160702988.html?guccounter=2
Coin Telegraph PayPal Articles: https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-to-offer-crypto-payments-starting-in-2021 | https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-s-crypto-goes-live-in-the-us
Coin Telegraph BitConnect Article: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitconnect-ponzi-scheme-no-sympathy-from-crypto-community
Coin Telegraph Jay Clayton Article: https://cointelegraph.com/news/jay-clayton-will-step-down-as-us-sec-chair-by-year-s-end
RondoBIT SCAM: https://rondobit.com/en/referral
Citibank BTC Prediction: https://decrypt.co/48359/citibank-analyst-puts-bitcoin-price-prediction-as-high-as-318000
Ladyhawke Wiki (for study): https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ladyhawke_(film)
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