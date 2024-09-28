I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 10: The Fruit of a Christian

The Jewish people at the time of Jesus believed they had a soul and Gentiles were just like animals. They had lived with this mindset for such a long time that even Jesus' disciples were carried away with the dissimulation.

Our Savior came to pay for the sins of mankind and He commissioned the early church to go out into the world, but before this could happen, the bigoted mindset which was so prevalent had to be supernaturally removed and then there needed to be a teaching which regulated how mankind should live. God supplied the supernatural with the new birth and Jesus delivered the teachings during His earthly ministry.

Jesus methodically laid out doctrine for the New Testament church in which He covered spiritual principles such as prayer, forgiveness and fasting. He spoke about human interaction, finances, faith and truth.

Good works are not part of the salvation plan; we are saved by faith and faith alone. God is a master planner, and as we study the words of Jesus, it becomes increasingly clear that the modern church has severely neglected the instructions of our Savior.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1531.pdf

RLJ-1531 -- JANUARY 17, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



