How to build AKM series: Pressing out barrel pin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This series is being filmed in order from beginning to end. As stated in intro video, this build is being made from a 7.62 AKM headspaced parts kit which saves the beginner much time and still allows for legally building a ghost gun akm in your own home.
Bitcoin 3PbibwpwMVJ9wPiKZXyk8sdd1Gtn8kjomx