Last night in the Red Sea region, the US-British coalition air force and the Houthis once again launched mutual strikes.

▪️ US and British aircraft targeted locations in the Nahdain and Attan mountains south of the capital of the Ansarallah government in Sana'a. Yemeni media also reported an attack on Al-Daylami airbase to the north.

▪️ Two more strikes occurred on agricultural land in the province of Aabs, and five in the province of Sana'a. In Taiz, strikes targeted telecommunications networks in Haifang and Mukban. A total of 22 joint US-British airstrikes.

▪️ US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the attack was the largest military action against the Houthis in recent weeks. Support for this operation was provided by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

🔻However, the Houthis were not deterred by another major air raid: the oil tanker MV Torm Thor was attacked in Aden using anti-ship missiles. Additionally, the group’s representative, Yahya Sari, reported the launch of drones against coalition warships in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, the US Army Central Command reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Mason had shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile launched into the Gulf of Aden from Yemen. This interception likely took place near the ship MV Torm Thor.