⚡️The second fragment of the video, in which the mobilized 173 battalions of the 120 troop brigade of Ukraine complain about their leadership, which threw them into battle without training and weapons.

(The video was not broken on purpose, we received two fragments)

📌 Without training, they were driven here, we were understaffed, who have been kept here for more than 100 days, who are already exhausted, demoralized. Not having normal weapons, radio equipment, elementary evacuation vehicles, there is no qualified physician in any unit. People don’t know how to use weapons, except for the AK-74, with which they let us go to the front against tanks, artillery, aviation ... We have a lot of missing people, no one deals with them, three hundred, two hundred ... We are constantly intimidated, threatened, threatened with prisons. We repair cars ourselves at our own expense. Nothing is given, everything is stolen, corruption flourishes... We are allowed to be cannon fodder, and then they put us in the very asses.





Ukros began to understand who they are for the Kiev regime.