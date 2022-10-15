Arthritis, Boron & Fluoride Connection. Avg Israeli Has NO Arthritis on 8-11 mg Boron/Day. Testoterone - Fluoride Connection. Jason Hommel. www.RevealingFraud.com

The Big 5 Nutrient Deficiencies: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html
Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com
Are we seeing Nation-wide nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamine.
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCopperIron.html
Copper Toxicity is a Myth, Jason Hommel, Mitolife Ep 164
FULL Show www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCGaBMM-VHo
Book: The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel
The Copper Revolution: Chapter 1: Copper’s Effects
www.revealingfraud.com/2022/01/health/the-copper-revolution-ch-1-coppers-effects/
Jason Hommel Website: www.revealingfraud.com
Jason Hommel Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/507920450660237
Jason Hommel Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Copper_Revolution/
"The Copper Revolution: Ch. 1: Copper has many systemic effects that benefit the entire body:"
"General Strength: boosting collagen, strengthening bones, (35% collagen) through collagen, and taking calcium out of the soft tissues and into the bones." ~ The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel
"Building muscle, (30% collagen), burning fat, stopping bleeding and bruising, reducing inflammation, improving cell oxygenation, boosting antioxidant enzymes." ~ The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel
"Nerves and Brain: 1-4: Copper boosts 4 neurotransmitters: serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine (adrenaline). 5. Copper acts as a neurotransmitter itself. 6. Copper increases the re-uptake of neurotransmitters. 7. Copper increases the electrical conductivity of the fluid around the nerves. 8. Copper restores the myelin sheath. 9. Copper binds to fluoride, detoxing it, carrying it out of the body, and fluoride is a nerve toxin....The next chapters focus on proving up the summary above in the scientific research. Most of these are meta article summaries of what copper does that quote multiple studies..." ~ The Copper Revolution, Jason Hommel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.