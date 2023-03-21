Create New Account
We are the 99% (Stick your new world order up your arse) - Official video
46 views
TowardsTheLight
Published 19 hours ago |

Download here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/We-are-the-99/dp/B09M7VJ5CG/ref=sr_1_1

https://music.apple.com/us/album/we-are-the-99-single/1596300088?ls=1

https://open.spotify.com/album/7dv7wG84xhCD6umka2EfNn

https://www.deezer.com/album/273663052

https://soundcloud.com/daznez/we-are-the-99

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MqdAPt4rT8

The worldwide protest anthem sung by millions is released on Friday Dec 10th on all major digital platforms. Please download, stream and share everywhere and help send a powerful message to the rulers that they can stick their plans, we love freedom!

agenda 2030digital currencydigital id

