WOW! - Unsuccessful Attempt by Ukraine AF to Storm - Against, 2 'Wagner' Soldiers that Successfully Held Positions near Bakhmut - UKR shells were scattered, they suffered Casualties and Retreated.
Unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to storm the Wagner positions near Bakhmut. Vushnik shells were scattered, they suffered casualties and retreated.One Russian soldier shot in the head was saved by his helmet and managed to reach cover again. On YouTube, there is a pro-UKR channel that has this is a 3 part series, part 3 this one is from today. Called, BATTLE FOR CYCLOPS: Battle in the trenches 

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

